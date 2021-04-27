Zillow Group (ZG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Zillow Group has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.17 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts expect Zillow Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $143.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.65. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $40.23 and a 12-month high of $212.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $167.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $160.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $97.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.44.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.

