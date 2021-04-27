Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Zimmer Biomet to post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Zimmer Biomet to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $175.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.94. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $108.78 and a 1 year high of $179.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,098.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZBH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.83.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

