Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) EVP Sells $240,221.24 in Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 4,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $240,221.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,995.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $25.07 and a 1-year high of $60.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZION. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.22.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,310,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,793 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,495,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth approximately $569,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,103,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,647,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,566,000 after purchasing an additional 307,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

