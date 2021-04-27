ZKSwap (ZKS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $44.70 Million

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 26th. ZKSwap has a market cap of $471.90 million and $44.70 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZKSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.39 or 0.00004469 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00062696 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $151.89 or 0.00284001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $533.33 or 0.00997239 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.32 or 0.00720486 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00025482 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53,318.87 or 0.99697659 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

