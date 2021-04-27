Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Shares Down 5.8%

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)’s stock price traded down 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.07 and last traded at $1.07. 2,118,840 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 155,458,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Zomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18.

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

In other Zomedica news, CFO Ann Marie Cotter sold 58,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $67,665.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,665.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnny D. Powers sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,619,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,878,505.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZOM. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Zomedica in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zomedica in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Zomedica in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Zomedica in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Zomedica during the first quarter worth $39,000.

Zomedica Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)

Zomedica Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. Its lead drug product candidate is ZM-007, an oral suspension formulation of metronidazole for the treatment of acute diarrhea in small dog breeds and puppies.

