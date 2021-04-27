ZPER (ZPR) Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded down 32.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 27th. ZPER has a market capitalization of $772,582.38 and $127.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZPER has traded down 47.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ZPER coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZPER alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00073574 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002778 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ZPER Coin Profile

ZPER (ZPR) is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,259,970,702 coins. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

Buying and Selling ZPER

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZPER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZPER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.