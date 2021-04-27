ZrCoin (ZRC) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $92,160.00

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Over the last week, ZrCoin has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. One ZrCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000537 BTC on exchanges. ZrCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and $92,160.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZrCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00062365 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.90 or 0.00277032 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.53 or 0.01046367 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00027048 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.90 or 0.00706414 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,162.53 or 0.99943229 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ZrCoin Coin Profile

ZrCoin’s genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZrCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZrCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.