ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.21

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.21 and traded as high as $5.40. ZTE shares last traded at $5.26, with a volume of 6,292 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZTCOY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ZTE from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.21.

ZTE Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and information technology (IT) solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Consumer Business, and Government and Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, such as baseband units, AAU series, ultra-broadband radio series, indoor coverage, small cell base station series, and microwave products.

