ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Achieves Market Cap of $1.08 Million

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 32.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Over the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded down 65.2% against the U.S. dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $1,324.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $403.91 or 0.00731104 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004783 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 81,188,021,462 coins and its circulating supply is 15,088,497,299 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars.

