Zur Rose Group’s (ZRSEF) Sell Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ZRSEF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a report on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Zur Rose Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZRSEF remained flat at $$377.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $412.23 and a 200 day moving average of $353.59. Zur Rose Group has a 1-year low of $363.80 and a 1-year high of $547.00.

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. It also provides medicines management services.

