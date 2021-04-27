Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Insider Sells $138,633.00 in Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 12,603 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $138,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 288,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.02. The stock had a trading volume of 17,650,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,641,221. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -367.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. Zynga Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.32 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Zynga by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 903,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 367,962 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Zynga by 34.8% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 5,479,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,074 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Zynga during the third quarter valued at $1,328,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at $12,510,000. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.14.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

