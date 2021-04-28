-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) will announce ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.01). One Stop Systems reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for One Stop Systems.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). One Stop Systems had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on One Stop Systems from $3.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. One Stop Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

Shares of One Stop Systems stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $5.44. 6,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,139. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. One Stop Systems has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $100.65 million, a PE ratio of 136.03 and a beta of 2.10.

In other One Stop Systems news, VP James M. Reardon sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $589,000.00. Also, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 21,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $132,040.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,200 shares in the company, valued at $966,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSS. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in One Stop Systems by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 16,752 shares during the last quarter. 26.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

