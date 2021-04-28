-$0.02 EPS Expected for NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NewAge’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.03). NewAge posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that NewAge will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.15 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NewAge.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $90.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.00 million. NewAge had a negative net margin of 40.74% and a negative return on equity of 61.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NewAge stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $2.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,691,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,480. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $312.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.89. NewAge has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $4.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NewAge by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,557,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,246,000 after acquiring an additional 505,172 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NewAge by 249.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 215,293 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NewAge by 253.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 154,969 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of NewAge during the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in NewAge by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 205,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 85,191 shares during the period. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NewAge

New Age Beverages Corporation develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy liquid dietary supplements and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. The company offers RTD tea, coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

