-$0.03 EPS Expected for BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BTRS’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that BTRS will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BTRS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BTRS shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on BTRS in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on BTRS in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BTRS stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

BTRS stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.19. 636,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,849. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.40. BTRS has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

