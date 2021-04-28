-$0.03 EPS Expected for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Kohl’s reported earnings of ($3.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 99.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full-year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $4.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KSS shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Kohl’s from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

NYSE KSS traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $60.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,582,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,610,809. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $64.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of -38.82 and a beta of 2.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

