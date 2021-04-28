$0.07 EPS Expected for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) will report $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Viasat’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is ($0.09). Viasat posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Viasat will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to $0.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to $1.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Viasat.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $575.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.56 million. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. William Blair raised shares of Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

In related news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $167,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,542.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Viasat in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in Viasat in the first quarter worth $240,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Viasat in the first quarter worth $1,104,000. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in Viasat in the first quarter worth $288,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Viasat in the first quarter worth $116,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $49.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,496.50 and a beta of 1.21. Viasat has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $61.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.39.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

