$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.00. Triumph Group posted earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.97 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. Triumph Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

TGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist raised Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

TGI traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.35. 791,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,314. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.59. Triumph Group has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $19.39. The company has a market cap of $953.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 3.23.

In other Triumph Group news, EVP Peter K. A. Wick sold 10,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $155,447.46. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 115.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

