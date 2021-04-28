-$0.09 EPS Expected for Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) will report earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Seelos Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Seelos Therapeutics.

SEEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEEL. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. 9.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEEL stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,829,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,594,031. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.52. Seelos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $6.60.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

