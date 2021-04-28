$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cango’s earnings. Cango posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,100%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cango will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.54 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cango.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. Cango had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 138.90%. The business had revenue of $168.19 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cango from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

CANG opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.31. Cango has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $19.60.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Cango’s previous — dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Cango’s payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cango in the 1st quarter worth $151,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cango in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Cango by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cango during the 4th quarter valued at about $720,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Cango during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,400,000.

About Cango

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

