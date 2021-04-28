-$0.11 EPS Expected for Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Resonant’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.10). Resonant reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Resonant will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.12) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Resonant.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a negative net margin of 967.16%.

Several brokerages have commented on RESN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Resonant from $3.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Resonant from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Resonant by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resonant during the 1st quarter worth about $716,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Resonant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Resonant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Resonant by 575.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 107,393 shares during the last quarter. 32.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RESN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.90. Resonant has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $8.33.

About Resonant

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

