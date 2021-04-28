-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) will report ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Las Vegas Sands reported earnings per share of ($1.05) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.44. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

LVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 16,731 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 37.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LVS traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.74. 3,576,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,466,399. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.04. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $42.43 and a twelve month high of $66.76. The firm has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

