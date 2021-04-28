$0.18 EPS Expected for Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) will report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.18. Varex Imaging posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.97 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VREX shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.80.

Shares of VREX stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $23.40. The company had a trading volume of 199,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,561. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.23 and its 200 day moving average is $18.91. Varex Imaging has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $26.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.28 million, a PE ratio of -41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86.

In related news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $101,866.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,025.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VREX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,504,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,500,000 after acquiring an additional 274,299 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,396,000 after purchasing an additional 70,928 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Varex Imaging by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,776,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,628,000 after buying an additional 264,294 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,441,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,052,000 after buying an additional 33,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,308,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,832,000 after buying an additional 13,791 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

