$0.19 EPS Expected for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) will report $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.15. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $95.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.29 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 5.50%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMPH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 4,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $80,763.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,335.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 25,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total value of $483,017.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,246,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,445,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,560 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,288. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,144,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,669,000 after purchasing an additional 240,777 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,225,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,873,000 after purchasing an additional 485,525 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 242.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 235,070 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $2,936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMPH traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 990 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,272. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $22.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.96 and a 200 day moving average of $18.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.93 million, a P/E ratio of 122.57 and a beta of 0.87.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.