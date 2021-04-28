$0.20 EPS Expected for Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) will post $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sohu.com’s earnings. Sohu.com posted earnings of ($0.52) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 138.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sohu.com will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.67 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sohu.com.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.92. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $253.24 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHU opened at $19.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day moving average is $18.04. The company has a market capitalization of $747.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Sohu.com has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $25.71.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Sohu.com by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 10,476 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 22,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company provides online news and information through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video contents and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

