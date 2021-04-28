-$0.21 EPS Expected for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) will announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cryoport’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.17). Cryoport reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 90.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to $0.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $48.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 426.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cryoport in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

CYRX traded down $1.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.13. 296,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,752. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.24. The company has a current ratio of 16.13, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Cryoport has a 12-month low of $17.38 and a 12-month high of $84.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.33 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $231,893.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,190 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,923.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $282,171.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,417 shares in the company, valued at $282,171.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,915 shares of company stock worth $1,249,003 over the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 655.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

