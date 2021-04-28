-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) will report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eyenovia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.22). Eyenovia posted earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eyenovia will report full-year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.80). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eyenovia.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EYEN. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Eyenovia in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Eyenovia from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Eyenovia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.35.

In other Eyenovia news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,254,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,401,114. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 30,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $150,083.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,279,748 shares in the company, valued at $20,927,967.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eyenovia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the third quarter worth $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 16,494.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 12,536 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eyenovia by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EYEN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.49. 1,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,136. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.20. Eyenovia has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.27.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of microdose therapeutics utilizing its patented piezo-print delivery technology, branded the Optejet. It focuses on achieving clinical microdosing of next-generation formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its ocular delivery system, which has the potential to replace conventional eye dropper delivery and improve safety, tolerability, patient compliance, and topical delivery success for ophthalmic eye treatments.

