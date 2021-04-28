$0.22 EPS Expected for Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.21. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $716.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.66 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on RXT. William Blair began coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rackspace Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.95.

In other news, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 106,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $2,363,934.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,479.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $413,179.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,725 shares of company stock valued at $5,253,148 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,407,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,071,000 after buying an additional 875,863 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXT opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.49.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

