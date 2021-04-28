$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) will announce $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.52. NuStar Energy posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $2.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NuStar Energy.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $386.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.87 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. NuStar Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NS. Barclays began coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

In other NuStar Energy news, EVP Daniel S. Oliver sold 7,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $120,120.00. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 15.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 56.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NuStar Energy stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.88. 20,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.42. NuStar Energy has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $20.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is presently 57.76%.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NuStar Energy (NS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.