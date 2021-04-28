$0.33 EPS Expected for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) will report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $5.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $915.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.40 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen upped their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.70. 365,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,509. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $57.16 and a 1-year high of $114.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Walter Klenz sold 7,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total transaction of $788,169.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,211.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total value of $118,767.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,476,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,309,659.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,719 shares of company stock valued at $31,086,760 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,605,000 after buying an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 1,581.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 578,732 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,569,000 after purchasing an additional 544,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

