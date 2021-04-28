$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) to report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Huron Consulting Group posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Huron Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $198.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Sidoti initiated coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $975,891.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,504,050.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 243.5% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter worth $520,000. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HURN opened at $54.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. Huron Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $61.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.96 and its 200-day moving average is $51.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

