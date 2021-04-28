-$0.49 EPS Expected for Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) to report ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.42). Sol-Gel Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 48.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full year earnings of ($2.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($1.85). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. The company had revenue of ($10.11) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 million. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 273.92% and a negative return on equity of 48.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLGL. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 24.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 9,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. 30.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLGL stock remained flat at $$12.00 during trading on Wednesday. 604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,718. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.09. Sol-Gel Technologies has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $16.69. The stock has a market cap of $244.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.36.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

