$0.57 EPS Expected for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) will announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. ConocoPhillips reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $3.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $4.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.92.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $51.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $71.82 million, a P/E ratio of -45.40, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $61.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.91%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COP. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 200.0% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 750 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

