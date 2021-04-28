$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AXIS Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.80. AXIS Capital posted earnings of ($1.94) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 133.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AXIS Capital will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AXIS Capital.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.20. AXIS Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $785.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on AXS shares. Bank of America lowered AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AXIS Capital from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXS. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 25.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after buying an additional 24,322 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,981,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 16.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after buying an additional 13,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXS traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.30. 396,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,426. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. AXIS Capital has a twelve month low of $32.82 and a twelve month high of $55.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AXIS Capital (AXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.