$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) will report earnings per share of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. AdvanSix reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 132.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AdvanSix.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $340.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.00 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASIX. Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded AdvanSix from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of NYSE:ASIX traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.93. 195,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,641. The company has a market capitalization of $867.09 million, a PE ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 1.84. AdvanSix has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.52.

In other news, SVP Willem L. Blindenbach sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $102,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,075 shares of company stock valued at $113,226 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in AdvanSix during the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 10,477.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

