$0.74 EPS Expected for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021


Wall Street analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) will report earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. Burlington Stores posted earnings per share of ($4.76) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 115.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full-year earnings of $6.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $7.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $10.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BURL shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 price target (up previously from $304.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, March 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.39.

BURL traded down $4.79 on Wednesday, hitting $319.94. 291,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,218. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $155.03 and a fifty-two week high of $331.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $310.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.25. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.05 and a beta of 0.75.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 70.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

