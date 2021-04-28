$0.75 EPS Expected for Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Avaya’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Avaya reported earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 241.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avaya will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avaya.

Get Avaya alerts:

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVYA. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Avaya from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BWS Financial increased their price target on Avaya from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Avaya from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avaya currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.27.

Shares of AVYA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.25. The stock had a trading volume of 513,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.63. Avaya has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $34.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.72.

In related news, CEO James M. Chirico sold 304,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $9,986,583.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,068,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avaya by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,595,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,151,000 after purchasing an additional 543,239 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Avaya by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,673,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,054,000 after purchasing an additional 12,873 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at $20,120,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Avaya by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,052,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,150,000 after buying an additional 66,500 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 4th quarter valued at $19,890,000.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avaya (AVYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.