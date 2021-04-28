$0.75 EPS Expected for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) to report earnings per share of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PRA Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.89. PRA Group posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full-year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $3.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PRA Group.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $273.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.79 million.

In related news, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PRA Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRA Group in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter.

PRAA stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.53. 150,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,635. PRA Group has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $47.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.51.

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

