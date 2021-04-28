$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Maximus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.86. Maximus reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 90.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Maximus will report full-year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Maximus.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MMS shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of MMS stock opened at $92.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.84. Maximus has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.04%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $950,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Maximus in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,081,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Maximus by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 484,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 64,772 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Maximus in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,446,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Maximus by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Maximus by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 663 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maximus (MMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.