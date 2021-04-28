$1.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) will report earnings of $1.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.19. Walmart posted earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year earnings of $5.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $5.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $6.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. FIX lowered shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $138.19. 40,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,078,075. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart has a 12-month low of $117.01 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 483,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $64,059,886.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,797,208.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,164,014,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,053,866,000 after purchasing an additional 824,835 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,096,164 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $158,012,000 after purchasing an additional 653,581 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 239.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 902,432 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $130,086,000 after buying an additional 636,884 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,830,028 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,705,299,000 after buying an additional 497,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

