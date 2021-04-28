$1.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) will post $1.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lindsay’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.43. Lindsay posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full-year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. Lindsay had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $143.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of LNN stock opened at $169.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.48. Lindsay has a fifty-two week low of $81.13 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.25 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay during the first quarter worth $349,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Lindsay by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 190,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,738,000 after purchasing an additional 26,697 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Lindsay by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay in the 1st quarter valued at about $523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

