$1.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) will announce earnings of $1.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the highest is $1.41. Marsh & McLennan Companies reported earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full year earnings of $5.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.28.

NYSE MMC traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $134.15. The stock had a trading volume of 37,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,621. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52-week low of $93.13 and a 52-week high of $133.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $68.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.45 and a 200 day moving average of $115.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMC. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.9% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 105,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,806,000 after acquiring an additional 6,797 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

