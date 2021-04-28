$1.64 Billion in Sales Expected for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) to post sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Delek US’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.36 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.92 billion. Delek US reported sales of $1.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delek US will report full year sales of $7.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.46 billion to $7.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.94 billion to $9.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.93). Delek US had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on DK. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Delek US from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Delek US from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho downgraded Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Delek US from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Delek US currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter worth $13,325,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at $12,289,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Delek US by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 676,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after buying an additional 347,624 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Delek US by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,378,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,158,000 after buying an additional 311,745 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 964,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after purchasing an additional 268,655 shares during the period.

DK stock opened at $22.78 on Wednesday. Delek US has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $27.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.60 and its 200-day moving average is $18.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

