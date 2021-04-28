$1.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.75 and the lowest is $1.61. QUALCOMM posted earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 89.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full-year earnings of $7.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.29 to $9.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.77.

QCOM opened at $138.01 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,638,769,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,187,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097,822 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,229 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,676,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,061 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2,766.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,401,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $213,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

