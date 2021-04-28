$1.67 EPS Expected for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to report $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.65. Broadridge Financial Solutions also reported earnings per share of $1.67 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full-year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

BR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $161.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.41. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $110.74 and a fifty-two week high of $163.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,686. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $535,726.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,744.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.