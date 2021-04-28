$1.68 Billion in Sales Expected for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to announce sales of $1.68 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.73 billion and the lowest is $1.63 billion. Commercial Metals reported sales of $1.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full-year sales of $6.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMC. Bank of America downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.10.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $29.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.58. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,116.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $1,199,430.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,577 shares of company stock valued at $4,178,082 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMC. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

