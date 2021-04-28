$1.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) will report sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.75 billion and the highest is $1.84 billion. Science Applications International posted sales of $1.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full-year sales of $7.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.15 billion to $7.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.34 billion to $7.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Science Applications International.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAIC. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $88.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $68.76 and a 12-month high of $103.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.52 and its 200 day moving average is $90.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.31 per share, with a total value of $252,930.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,467.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 93.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 67,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 32,651 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the third quarter worth about $772,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1,831.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,011,000 after purchasing an additional 290,339 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Science Applications International by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Science Applications International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Science Applications International (SAIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.