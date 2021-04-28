10x Genomics (TXG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $112.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.20 million. On average, analysts expect 10x Genomics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $198.70 on Wednesday. 10x Genomics has a twelve month low of $72.04 and a twelve month high of $203.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.18 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.33.

Several research firms have commented on TXG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.70.

In other news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.63, for a total transaction of $261,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,726.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $1,320,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 473,091 shares in the company, valued at $83,287,670.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,916 shares of company stock worth $32,222,039. Corporate insiders own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

