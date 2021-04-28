$112.71 Million in Sales Expected for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) will announce sales of $112.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $112.30 million and the highest is $113.11 million. Proto Labs reported sales of $115.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full year sales of $477.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $473.70 million to $480.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $525.91 million, with estimates ranging from $524.80 million to $527.02 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Proto Labs.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PRLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $115.45 on Wednesday. Proto Labs has a 12 month low of $92.19 and a 12 month high of $286.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.98 and a beta of 1.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,608,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,349,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $667,160,000 after acquiring an additional 298,655 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,590,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,045,000 after acquiring an additional 186,263 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,590,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,008,000 after acquiring an additional 186,240 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,531,000 after acquiring an additional 42,323 shares during the period.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

