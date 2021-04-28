$112.95 Million in Sales Expected for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) will report $112.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $109.70 million to $115.05 million. Physicians Realty Trust posted sales of $107.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $468.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $445.60 million to $506.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $498.71 million, with estimates ranging from $457.60 million to $586.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 3.37%.

DOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 92.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 176,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 38,829 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 323,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,724,000 after buying an additional 8,532 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 298,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 27,305 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 20,438 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,558,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,546,000 after purchasing an additional 704,856 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

