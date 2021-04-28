12,446 Shares in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Purchased by H&H Retirement Design & Management INC

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,000. iShares Agency Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC owned about 0.17% of iShares Agency Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGZ. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 373.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 653,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,085,000 after purchasing an additional 515,102 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $12,446,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,162,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 191,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,802,000 after buying an additional 36,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,798,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGZ opened at $118.09 on Wednesday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $117.56 and a 12-month high of $122.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.13.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

